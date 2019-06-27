Meet Karan V Grover's girlfriend

MUMBAI: Karan V Grover is one of the most popular television actors. He has an impressive fan following. Audience love him for his good looks and acting chops. Currently, he is seen in Star Plus’ show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. He is playing the role of Dr Rohit Sippy in the show and he has been paired opposite popular actress Dipika Kakar.

Owing to his popularity, his audience is also interested to know about his personal life. It has been more than six years now that Karan is dating model-turned-host Poppy Jabbal, however, the couple has no plans of getting married anytime soon. Recently in an interview with the Hindustan Times, Karan said, “She is an easy person to be around. We are both happy together. She ensures that my busy life is easy and smooth. Our relationship is effortless and that’s why simply wonderful. Marriage is not even up for discussion.”

“We are at that stage in life, where talking about marriage or thinking about it isn’t a family discussion. There is no pressure from either of our families as they are happy the way we are and so are we (smiles). That is most important as usually, people marry to be happy and we are already happy (laughs). At the end of the day, you have to really like your life with your partner and the way things are. Then you are sorted and whether you are married or not it is a personal call. Some people may not approve of it and others may not. We both love the way our lives are and that’s all we need,” added the actor, who was last seen in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and also in a digital series with Chhavi Mittal.