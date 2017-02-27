Meet Samiksha ‘Mehek’ Jaiswal’s ‘best friends’...

Strive to have friends, for life without friends is like life on a desert island... to find one real friend in a lifetime is good fortune; to keep him / her is a blessing.

Of course, friends are the ones who will give company through thick and thin!!

And for our dear Mehek aka Samiksha Jaiswal, the set of her show on Zee TV, Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia) has given her not one, but two dear friends!!

Yes, we are talking about Mehek’s bonding with the girls, Vidushi Kaul (Sonal) and Shiny Dixit (Nehal).

We hear that the three girls pack a punch when together, and bond really well on the sets. Their camaraderie and level of understanding gives a feel of them being ‘siblings’...

Three cheers to this ‘sisterly’ bond!!

A source from the set tells us, “The three of them share the same room on the sets. Also, Vidushi and Shiny stay in Samiksha’s room in the apartment. They are a livewire when together, and are the closest of friends.”

We found pictures of their really amazing bonding on Instagram. Have a look!!

I am glad that you happened to me! I miss you! A post shared by Samiksha Jaiswal (@samikshajaiswal16) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

Sisters #bond #zindagikimehak #zeetv A post shared by Shiny Dixit (@shinydixit05) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:29pm PST

We buzzed Samiksha, Vidushi and Shiny, but did not get through to them.

Long live this bonding!!