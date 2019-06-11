News

Meet Shoaib Ibrahim's best friend

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jun 2019 06:07 PM

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors on television and was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Prem in the serial Sasural Simar Ka.

Everyone wants to have a loyal friend in their lives, and Shoaib also has one.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Well, his best friend is none other than his little pet dog, Cuddle.  Shoaib seems to be an animal lover, and he keeps sharing lovely videos and photos with his little one on his Instagram profile.

He captioned it saying, 'Tere jaisa yaar kaha...#purelove #bunchofhappiness #cuddle'.

Check the post here.

