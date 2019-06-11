Meet Shoaib Ibrahim's best friend

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors on television and was last seen in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Prem in the serial Sasural Simar Ka.

Everyone wants to have a loyal friend in their lives, and Shoaib also has one.

Well, his best friend is none other than his little pet dog, Cuddle. Shoaib seems to be an animal lover, and he keeps sharing lovely videos and photos with his little one on his Instagram profile.

He captioned it saying, 'Tere jaisa yaar kaha...#purelove #bunchofhappiness #cuddle'.

