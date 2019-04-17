News

Meet the captains of Sony TV’s Superstar Singer

MUMBAI: After receiving a great response to Super Dancer, Sony Entertainment Television is now rolling out kids-based singing reality show Super Star Singer. 

The show will give a platform to aspiring young singers below the age of 15 years. It will be judged by terrific trio Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, and Alka Yagnik. 

Now, we have learned that Indian playback singers Jyotica Tangri and Sachin Valmiki, who participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, and Indian Idol fame Salman Ali and Nitin Kumar will be seen as the captains in the show. 

The singers will help and groom contestants to make them give their best on the stage. 

We have also heard that Super Star Singer is expected to launch sometime in June, replacing Super Dance Chapter 3. 

Stay tuned to this space for more details!
