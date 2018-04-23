Meet the stellar starcast of Colors' Naagin 3

MUMBAI: COLORS’ popular supernatural thriller series Naagin is soon to hit the television screens and enthral the viewers with another intriguing season. The third season of Naagin promises to be entrancing and will showcase some popular names from the television industry like Karishma Tanna and Anita Hasnandani as the sultry serpents.

Based on contemporary and modern theme, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hasnandani are dressed in a plum and red attire and they look mesmerising as snake-women. Not only these ladies look spectacular in their serpent avatars, but there is another reason for all the Naagin fans to rejoice. Television’s handsome hunk Rajat Tokas who earlier essayed the role of a mongoose in the first season, is also set to enter this season Naagin as a shape shifting snake.

