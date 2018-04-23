Meet the stellar starcast of Colors' Naagin 3

MUMBAI: COLORS’ popular supernatural thriller series Naagin is soon to hit the television screens and enthral the viewers with another intriguing season. The third season of Naagin promises to be entrancing and will showcase some popular names from the television industry like Karishma Tanna and Anita Hasnandani as the sultry serpents.
Based on contemporary and modern theme, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hasnandani are dressed in a plum and red attire and they look mesmerising as snake-women. Not only these ladies look spectacular in their serpent avatars, but there is another reason for all the Naagin fans to rejoice. Television’s handsome hunk Rajat Tokas who earlier essayed the role of a mongoose in the first season, is also set to enter this season Naagin as a shape shifting snake.
Commenting on her role, Karishma Tanna, said, "Naagin is a very popular television series and I am really happy to have bagged this role. I am looking forward to reunite with the COLORS family. The third sequel of Naagin will keep the viewers at the edge of their seats.”
Anita Hassanandini, says, "This role is something different from what I have done earlier and I am elated to be a part of India's most watched supernatural show – Naagin”
With this amazing star cast and their charismatic looks, we hope that this season of Naagin 3 also keeps viewers glued with its gripping twists in the storyline as in the earlier seasons.
