Megh asks Koli to stop being crazy in Zee Bangla's Bhanumatir Khel

27 Aug 2018 04:18 PM

KOLKATA: The drama in Zee Bangla's Bhanumatir Khel is set to intensify in the coming episodes!

Owing to Koli, Megh (Rubel Das) and Bhanu’s (Shreyosree Roy) relationship keep on deteriorating and Mohini gets a pleasure out of it.

One day, Megh asks Koli to stop her crazy behaviour. Though Koli agrees to it verbally but deep down she still dreams of getting Megh as her own man.

On the other hand, Jadumahal gets decked up for the wedding ceremony of Maya (Debaparna Chakraborty) and Keshob.

So, will Koli’s dream turn into reality and Maya’s marriage take place successfully? To know more keep your eyes on this magic based series.

