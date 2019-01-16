Meghan Jadhav, obstacle to RadhaKrishn’s love?

MUMBAI: After making a mark with his wonderful performances across mythological shows on the small screen, popular actor Meghan Jadhav adds another feather to his cap. Meghan is seen playing the role of Vyomesh in Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn.



While Radha and Krishn have confessed their love for each other and Vyomesh comes as a hindrance to their love story, keeping the viewers intrigued. Vyomesh has come to marry Radha and is seen as an obstacle to RadhaKrishn’s love. The interesting part will be that Vyomesh is actually an asur called Vyomasur.



Why does he want to marry Radha?



Meghan Jadhav shares, “I have a special love for mythological shows and when I was offered the role of Vyomesh I didn’t take any time to say yes to the character. Vyomesh’s character is very interesting and is an important role in the story ahead.