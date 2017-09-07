Rajshri Productions’ daily drama Ek Shringar Swabhimaan that airs on Colors is bringing forth a lot of twists in its ongoing episodes.

Loyal viewers would know how Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) and Kunal (Sahil Uppal) are struggling to start life anew after leaving the Chauhan house.

TellyChakkar.com had already updated its readers that the upcoming episodes will focus on Sharda’s (Prachee Shah Pandya) birthday celebration in Boondi amidst a lot of drama where Mami (Shalini Arora) won’t miss a chance to taunt Kunal.

We hear that, the scenario during Sharda’s birthday celebration will get worse that will lead towards a bigger drama!

Our source informs us, “The comparisons between Meghna and Naina’s (Ankitta Sharma) status will continue to spoil the happy moment. Meghna won’t bear Kunal's insult in the house and she will decide to leave the Boondi house.”

Too much of drama in store! Isn’t it?

We tried to get in touch with Sangeita but she remained unavailable.