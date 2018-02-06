Home > Tv > Tv News
Meri Durga producers reject news about the show going off air

Mumbai: Off late Star Plus’ Meri Durga (Paperback Films) has been in news but for all the wrong reasons. The ardent viewers of Meri Durga were left heartbroken after reading the reports about the show shutting down.

However, the producers of the show Pradeep Kumar and Ravindra Gautam are quite upset with the off-air news.

Clarifying all the rumours, Pradeep and Ravindra told TellyChakkar, “Such rumours do not affect the makers or the show. We, in fact, don't even get to know when such rumours come out until someone from the media asks us about it. As far as the show is concerned it is not going off air as it is doing well. The ratings of last week were pretty decent and also we are sustaining since almost three months now and hoping it will increase more in the near future. Of course! We understand the competition in our industry and are working on the story cause without a good story we can’t hold audience only on the basis of good costumes, look and feel. So, there are lots of twists and turns coming in Meri Durga with a love track, sports, and house hold drama.”

What do you think about Meri Durga?

We are sure this piece of article has cleared everyone’s doubts. We wish the entire team of Meri Durga all the very best!     

