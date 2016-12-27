Mir attacked for celebrating Christmas; answers back his haters

We live in an era, when people of all religions celebrate all occasions with one another and share food from the same platter. A Sikh celebrates Durga puja with a Hindu while a Hindu relishes seviyan with a Muslim on Eid.

However, it seems certain people are just not ready to grow up and be a ‘normal human being’. Humanity is a term they don’t understand. And they leave no stone unturned to play divide and rule policy in the society and their easy targets, of course, are the celebs.

So, when such people recently got the opportunity, they used every bit of it to express their unacceptable sick thoughts and views.

Like many Indians belonging to different religions, when Mir, a popular name in Bengal, who is a radio jockey, television anchor and actor, celebrated Christmas and posted photos of him celebrating the occasion on social media, it did not go down well with some Muslim people.

Being a Muslim, he was attacked on social media by fellow Muslims for celebrating Christmas.

Yes, Mir is a Muslim but in Bengal he is tremendously popular among his fans which comprises of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh as well as Isai. He is equally loved by all.

A person not to suppress his thoughts, he gave the apt answer to his haters.

Here check out what he wrote on Facebook.