Mishti and Ruhaan's union; betrayal for Pari and Veer in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2019 05:12 PM
MUMBAI: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 will showcase interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episode. The lives of Mishti, Ruhaan, Veer, and Pari take a major turn.

Mishti is engaged to Veer and has declined Ruhaan’s love, but it seems like her feelings for Ruhaan are growing now.

Mishti and Veer’s misunderstanding reaches a new level, as Mishti is all set to break her engagement.

Veer is shattered as he finds out that Mishti is growing closer to Ruhaan and realizes that she is betraying him.

Meanwhile, Pari has also learned that Ruhaan and Mishti's differences have ended and that Ruhaan is now closer to Mishti.

Pari and Veer are devastated and feel cheated. What turn will this story take now? Let's wait and watch.
