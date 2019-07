MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 viewers will witness high voltage drama.



Mishti has taken her decision to go away from Ruhaan and and wants him to marry Pari



Pari, Ruhaan and Mishti, Veer's wedding day has arrived and here Ruhaan is doing this marriage only for Mishti.



Radhika is happy as both the granddaughters are getting married.



