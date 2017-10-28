Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily, Naamkarann that airs on Star Plus will telecast a huge revelation drama in its upcoming episodes.

As per the on-going track, Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni (Aditi Rathore) are trying to rescue Mishti from Vidyut (Karam Rajpal).

While this drama is edgy as it piques the audience interest as to how will the duo succeed in the rescue mission, Neil and Avani will discover that Mishti is none other than Vidyut's daughter!

Our source informs us, “Neil and Avni will attend a masquerade party at a casino where they will finally find victory. While they will be content with the rescue mission, they will learn that Mishti is Vidyut and Juhi’s daughter.”

How will Neil and Avni react to this revelation? Well, that would be interesting to watch. Isn't it?