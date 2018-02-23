Home > Tv > Tv News
Misunderstandings to grow between Teni and Shorvori in Dil Se Dil Tak

23 Feb 2018 07:00 PM

Mumbai: Things are going to take a different turn soon in the Bhanushali family on Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

All seems to be going well between Shorvori (Rashami Desai), Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) and Parth (Rohan Gandotra) but a simple misunderstanding is soon going to spoil everything for them.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, Parth and Teni will look forward to their honeymoon trip but unfortunately, Teni’s passport will go missing at the end moment and she will have to cancel the trip.

Teni will assume that it’s Shorvori who has hidden her passport as she doesn’t want Teni and Parth to go for the honeymoon. While Shorvori will be innocent, she will have to bear the taunts from Teni for her unfair act.

Will Shorvori be able to prove her innocence to Teni? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach the actors for a comment.

