News

Misunderstandings to grow between Vardaan-Devanshi in Colors' Devanshi

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2017 06:03 PM

Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media) is coming up with interesting twists and turns to keep the audience hooked to the ongoing episodes.

In the recent track, the viewers have seen how Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) and Mohan (Aamir Dalvi) are leaving no stone unturned to demean Devanshi (Helly Shah). Now they are on a mission to separate Devanshi and Vardaan (Mudit Nayar).

And thus, will begin the misunderstandings galore!!!

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, Devanshi will throw a surprise birthday party for Vardaan but Devanshi’s efforts will go in vain as Vardaan would not appreciate and acknowledge her efforts. The misunderstandings between the couple will grow more when Vardaan will get a love letter from Shikar (Gaurav Sharma) that will be addressed to Devanshi.”

It would be interesting to watch as how Devanshi will tackle the situation and convince Vardaan.

We tried reaching out to Helly but she remained busy shooting.

Tags > Colors tv, Devanshi, Full House Media, Karuna Pandey, Aamir Dalvi, Mudit Nayar, Gaurav Sharma,

