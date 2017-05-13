Hot Downloads

Mitaali Nag to play Barun Sobti's mother next

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 May 2017 12:35 PM

Actress Mitaali Nag, who welcomed her first child -- son Rudranssh -- earlier this year, will return to acting with forthcoming TV show "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon". She will be seen as actor Barun Sobtis mother in the show.

"I was working till the eighth month of my pregnancy and now I am all set to return to the arc lights. I am looking forward to playing a mother on screen because now I can relate to the emotions for real," Mitaali, best known for her role in "Afsar Bitiya", said in a statement.

"As a new mother myself, I can completely relate to the character that I'll be portraying on screen. My husband has been extremely supportive, and I'm glad to be back on screen with this show," she added.

Also featuring Shivani Tomar, "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon" will soon be aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)
 

Tags > Star Plus, Mitaali Nag, Barun Sobtis, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, TV shows,

