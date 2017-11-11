SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, will soon witness two new entries.

The Neela Telefilms’ show has an interesting track lined up for its upcoming episodes and TellyChakkar has learnt that, TV actress Garima Goel, who has been part of episodic shows has been roped in. Along with her, child artist, Mitansh Gera of Doli Armanon Ki (Zee TV), has been brought on board for the comedy drama.

According to our sources, Garima and Mitansh will play mother and son respectively.

As per the plot, they both will visit Jethalal’s (Dilip Joshi) shop, Gada Electronics where Garima’s character will fall unconscious. Later, Jethalal and the Gokuldham society members will be seen taking care of the naughty kid.

It will be hilarious to watch how the kid will make everyone dance to his tiny fingers.

We reached out to Garima but she remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!