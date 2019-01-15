News

Mitegi Laxman Rekha fame Akshita Mudgal to play the female lead in SAB TV’s Bhakharwadi

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
15 Jan 2019 05:11 PM

MUMBAI: JD Majethia’s upcoming TV show Bhakharwadi on SAB TV is s a slice-of-life comedy show based on two families: one Gujarati and one Marathi. Noted actors Paresh Ganatra and Deven Bhojani have been roped in for the show. Paresh is a part of the Gujarati family, and Deven belongs to the Marathi family.

TellyChakkar reported about Marathi actor Akshay Kelkar roped in to play the male lead in the show (Read here: Marathi actor Akshay Kelkar to play the lead in SAB TV’s Bhakharwadi).

Mitegi Laxman Rekha and Half Marriage fame Akshita Mudgal will be seen opposite Akshay in the show. She will be seen as Paresh’s daughter.

Akshita confirmed being part of the show.

Bhakharwadi will also feature actors namely Krunal Pandit, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod and others.

