Mithil Jain to enter Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most watched shows currently. It stars actors like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing storyline. Now, to add more twists and turns, the makers have roped in Mithil Jain to enter the show.

Mithil, who was seen playing the role of Pratham in Balaji Telefilm’s supernatural show, Naagin 3, will be playing a negative character in the show. Reportedly, he will be playing the role of Arjeet Saxena, a business tycoon from London who will enter life of the Bhallas with an evil motive. His character will create a huge financial ruckus in Raman and Ishita's life.

A source told India Forums, “Mithil's character wants to create a huge financial problem in Raman and Ishita's life. He will fake being a businessman, instead has evil plans to kidnap Raman and seek some family scores from the past. He wants to destroy Raman and Ishita financially.”