Mithun Da pays tribute to Elvis Presley on DID 6

Zee TV’s dance reality show Dance India Dance has been entertaining audiences week-on-week with spectacular performances. Every week, the contestants have been showcasing unique and exceptional dance-forms and winning over the judges and audiences alike. This weekend, viewers will be in for a treat as they will witness their beloved Grandmaster Mithun Da dancing to the beats of his iconic song ‘Disco Dancer’ in a super-cool avatar.

During the episode, dancing star and contestant Piyush Gurbhele was seen performing to the hip-hop version of Mithun Da’s popular song ‘Disco Dancer’, impressing the masters and Grandmaster thoroughly. After his performance, Piyush requested the original disco dancer aka Mithun Da to join him on stage and shake a leg on his evergreen dance number. Mithun Da happily agreed and together they recreated Mithun Da’s memory of the song through an energetic performance leaving everyone in awe. Masters Marzi, Mini and Mudassar too joined in the fervor and cheered for the duo while they gave a memorable performance.

Sharing his fond memories of filming the song, Mithun Da said, “My fans always remember me and recognise me for Disco Dancer making the song and me inseparable. This song is also special because the various movements and dance steps, which I have performed in the song are inspired by the great singer and performer Elvis Presley. I feel my pelvic thrust in Disco Dancer was just a bad copy of Elvis Presley’s signature move and for me; he will always be the King of dance.”