Mohan Joshi joins the cast of ALTBalaji’s M.O.M - Mission Over Mars

MUMBAI: TelyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the digital world.

We already reported about Ashish Vidyarthi and Ankur Rathee joining the cast of ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series M.O.M – Mission Over Mars

(Read here: Ashish Vidyarthi joins ALTBalaji’s Mission Over Mars; Ankur Rathee joins ALTBalaji’s M.O.M - Mission Over Mars).

M.O.M is an intriguing narrative on a quartet of brilliant women scientists who chart the journey of ISA's (Indian Space Agency) Mission over Mars right from inception to execution. Playing a pivotal role as one of the four women scientists is none other than the brilliant Sakshi Tanwar, who is well known for her splendid roles in daily soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

The web-show will also feature talented actress Mona Singh of Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame and actresses Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.



TellyChakkar has now exclusively learned that veteran Bollywood actor Mohan Joshi will also be seen in the project and will have a pivotal role to play.



We couldn’t connect with Mohan for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.