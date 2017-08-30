The Mumbaikars faced the wrath of the rain last night (29 August) yet again and the city was flooded after constant downpours.

The heavy showers made sure the roads were choked with commoners wading through knee-deep water to get to their destination. All the lanes and bylanes were drowned, the public transport faced a deadlock and things were completely awry.

The Bollywood stars and TV actors too were met with a sorry fate due to the deluge.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Mohena Singh is still in tears and is very upset as her mother badly injured herself yesterday. She told TellyChakkar in a quivering voice, “as we stay in bungalow which faces the sea, there was water-logging inside our house. I was shooting while my mother trying everything she could to to handle the situation. However, she slipped on floor and injured her shoulders badly. Contrary to beliefs, the pain did not lessen and she had to get operated today in the hospital because apparently, she had dislocated and fractured her shoulder.”

The royal danseuse rushed from her shoot when she got to know about it. Said she, “I am feeling very bad because I was not with her during the fateful accident. I rushed from the shoot, the moment i heard about it, but it took me almost five hours to reach home yesterday. I have come to the sets today because the shoots for our upcoming tracks have already been scheduled. Thankfully, my brother has come down from Delhi to be with mom.”

TellyChakkar.com wishes Mohena's mother a speedy recovery!