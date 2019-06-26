News

Mohini BEGS Prerna to save Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jun 2019 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay is moving towards high-voltage drama.

So far, Prerna’s mother Veena has been jailed wrongly as Mohini has worked out a plan to trap her. The upcoming episodes will witness a huge courtroom drama revolving around Anurag’s arrest! Yes, Anurag will be arrested on the charges of murdering Ronit.

Because all the evidence is against him, the family finds it really difficult to get bail for Anurag.

Mohini thus has a major break down. She holds Prerna's hand and begs her to save her son.

Prerna becomes a support system for the Basu family in Anurag's absence, and this is the first time Mohini has asked her for a favour.

It will be interesting to see how Prerna ensures justice for Anurag.

Meanwhile, the reboot of the show has been doing pretty well for itself on the TRP charts. The lead pair's chemistry, the cast's performance, and the gripping storyline are working their magic on the audience.

past seven days