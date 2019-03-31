News

Mohini to DIE in Colors’ Udann

31 Mar 2019
MUMBAI: Colors’ Udann has some very interesting twists in store for its loyal audience.

As we already know, the show currently has a mahasangam episode going on where it has been clubbed with Ishq Mein Marjawan. The show is also witnessing quite some interesting dance performances by a few of its characters.

The recent episodes saw Mohini performing on Ram chahe leela as well as the drama between Tara, Poonam, and Netra. In addition, Chakor lands into trouble, and Anjor tries to help her from being eaten by a crocodile. Chakor also informs the others in the house about the animal attack, but they refuse to believe it.

In the upcoming episodes, Mohini will be seen dying in the show. Moreover, Poonam sets a trap for Chakor by portraying that she is taking money from her in exchange of Anjie. She then brainwashes Anjie about the same.

Watching the scenario unfold, Sameer feels that there is something fishy about Poonam and decides to investigate the same.
