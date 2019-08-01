Mohini upset with Anurag for coming home drunk in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will showcase shocking twists and turns.



It was earlier seen that Anurag was determined to take Prerna back with him. However, Mr Bajaj does not allow this to happen.



Mr Bajaj and Prerna come back to India. Anurag too leaves Zurich with a heavy heart and returns home with Nivedita and Anupam.



In the upcoming episode, Anurag, who has never touched alcohol, gets drunk.



Losing Prerna seems to have changed him for the worse.



Anurag hugs Mohini on returning home, who is extremely upset to see his condition.



It will be interesting to see what Mohini does next.