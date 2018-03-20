Home > Tv > Tv News
Mohit Malik is in love with his rockstar look in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

20 Mar 2018 12:30 PM

Mumbai: Actor Mohit Malik says he is in love with his rockstar look in the TV show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

He will be seen wearing a leather jacket and combat boots. His character is named Sikander.

"I have the signature rockstar look in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala," Mohit said in a statement. 

"I have donned the classic leather jacket and electric guitar look for my role as Sikander which adds to the intensity of the role. I'm loving the look. It's nothing like what I have done before," he added.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala tells the story of seven-year-old Kullfi (Aakriti Sharma) and her talent of composing a song on every situation. 

What Do you think about Mohit Malik?

Set in a village near Pathankot, it is about how Kullfi pursues happiness and positivity in any situation with her songs. 

Produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha from 4 Lions films, the show also stars Anjali Anand, Pallavi Rao and Mehul Buch.

(Source: IANS) 

