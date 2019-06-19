News

Mohit Malik is missing her!

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik began his journey as Aaoni in Star Plus’ daily Miilee, post which, the actor went ahead and played a handful of path-breaking roles. He was applauded for his roles in Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year opposite Smriti Kalra and Doli Armaano Ki opposite Neha Marda. The actor has also been a part of the popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

Currently, he is winning hearts by playing the role of Sikandar in Star Plus’ popular daily, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. The off-screen and on-screen bond that Mohit shares with his reel daughters, Kullfi and Amyra, is something we can’t stop gushing about.

Mohit is quite active on social media. He keeps on sharing his pictures along with wise thoughts and sayings, which actually sum up his role as Sikandar. Newly, he shared a story on Instagram which vividly says how much he is missing his mother’s love and praying for her recovery.

