Mohit Malik, Nakuul Mehta, and other top actors whose wives prefer to stay away from the LIMELIGHT

20 Jan 2019 06:30 PM

MUMBAI: Being an actor’s better half can be a bit overwhelming at times. All the cameras, paparazzi’s unwanted attention, and limelight may make one cringe and crave for a normal life. This can be one of the solid reasons that an actor’s spouse chooses to stay out of the sensationalism. We have also noticed that in case of both the husband and wife being actors, one of them takes a backseat or chooses to follow a passion along with which they can focus on home too.

Let us have a look at spouses who support their partners in the industry but from a distance.

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee, who is a singer

Shabbir Ahluwalia’s beau Kanchi Kaul is an actor turned housewife

Arjun Bijlani’s spouse Neha Swami is a perfect homemaker

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife Vinni Arora takes acting projects at brief intervals

Hiten Tejwani’s spouse Gauri Pradhan takes up acting along with being a brand ambassador

Mohit Malik’s beau Addite Malik owns a cafeteria called The Homemade Cafe

Do you know other such actors? Drop in your views in the comments section below!

