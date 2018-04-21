Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Mohit Malik’s fan moment

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2018 05:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malik who is currently donning the role of Sikander Singh Gill in STAR Plus’ daily Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala presented the Nayi Soch Award to his new favourite Krunal Pandya at an IPL match.

A big supporter of the Mumbai Indians, Sikander watched the match live at the stadium along with his biggest fan and his family. Excited about their victory over RCB, Sikander became a fan of bowler Krunal after his spectacular performance. He said, “I am a huge supporter of Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma’s performance was breath-taking. But I was bowled over by Krunal. He is young, talented and I’m his fan now.”

What do you think of Mohit malik?

 

He adds, “Spending the evening with my biggest fan was delightful but presenting the Nayi Soch Award to Krunal made my evening! Thank you STAR Plus.”

Tags > Mohit Malik, Sikander Singh Gill, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Pooja, Meera and Jia turn Durga Maa

In pics: Pooja, Meera and Jia turn Durga Maa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days