Mohit Malik shares everything with this person!

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik, who is currently acing his role in Star Plus’ popular daily soap Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala as Sikandar, is one of the most popular and loved television actors.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

He is immensely loved by his loyal fans for his work. He began his journey as Aaoni in Star Plus’ daily, Miilee. After this show, he went on to play a handful of path-breaking roles.

Mohit was applauded for his roles in Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year opposite Smriti Kalra, and Doli Armaano Ki opposite Neha Marda. The actor has also been a part of popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

Mohit is quite active on social media. Newly, he posted a picture on Instagram with his mom and captioned it as "Maa sab jaanti hai.” It seems like Mohit shares everything with her.

Take a look below: