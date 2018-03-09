Mohit Malik takes singing lessons for Kullfi Kumar Baajewala

Mumbai:Television actor Mohit Malik who last seen in Zee TV's Doli Aarmaano Ki is quite a stickler for perfection. After a long wait, Mohit is returning to the small screen with Gul Khan's next Kullfi Kumar Baajewala, on Star Plus.
The teaser of the show was released recently and it received great response. The show tells the story of a small girl who aspires to become a singer, but her mother is against it as her father, who was also a singer, went away leaving them behind.
Mohit, who plays a singer in the show, enrolled himself in a music class to make his portrayal as authentic as possible. He has always been inclined towards art forms like dance and singing. Confirming this, a source close the actor said, "Yes, he is learning and singing as a part of his preparation for the show. He will be recording his voice soon in the show."
We wish Mohit good luck for Kullfi Kumar Baajewala.
