Mohit Malik's 'FAVOURITE SONG' will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala has stolen the hearts of the audience not only because of the cuteness that child actress Akriti Sharma brings on television as Kullfi but also the fabulous chemistry that Mohit Malik aka Sikandar shares with her.



We believe that nobody can portray the character as effortlessly as him. Currently, the man has taken a break from playing the sensitive and compassionate Sikander and is seen in a double role on the show.



The way he enacts the character is very creative, and it is entertaining to see him in a new light.



Now we all want to know more about our favourite actors—what they do in their personal lives, how they spend their day, and their preferences and choices.



Well, Mohit has a huge fan following. For all of you Mohit lovers, the actor has shared his personal favourite song on his social media handle!



Any guesses which one it is?



Well... check the video below to see if you have guessed it right! The song which is close to Mohit’s heart is...

Is this your favourite song too? Show your love for Mohit in the comments section below!