Hot Downloads

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Nia Sharma

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?

Who is the strongest contender of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Mohit Mattoo’s poetic tribute to India’s daughter Nirbhaya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2017 07:08 PM

Actor cum writer Mohit Mattoo, who has been part of many TV shows, has been well-appreciated on his recent poetic video, which is a tribute to India’s daughter Jyoti Singh aka Nirbhaya.

With the recent judgment passed against her rapist, Mohit uploaded the video on his Facebook and it received mammoth response.

Speaking more about the video, Mohit shared, “The video is the outburst of human emotions after the recent judgement on the gang rape victim Jyoti Singh aka Nirbhaya. I think that women in India are more pro and should not tolerate any violence. They need to be respected, and the rapist should be hanged. I posted the video on my FB page out of my personal angst against rape and it has already been viewed by lakh of people.”

He continued, “A man feels proud flaunting his body wearing anything and everything but has he ever been a victim? Similarly women have got every choice with who she wishes to be in a relationship. Rape won’t be accepted and it must die that's the clear statement I wish to send across the globe. On a special mention, I would like to thank my team which includes Vikass Gupta, Prashant Mahanta, Ramharee Sonawane and a very dear friend Gunjan Malhotra who agreed to play victim in the video. I am thankful to all those who acknowledged my work as an artist.”

Keep up the good work Mohit!

Tags > Mohit Mattoo, Nirbhaya, TV shows, Jyoti Singh, victim, Vikass Gupta, Prashant Mahanta, Ramharee Sonawan, Gunjan Malhotra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top