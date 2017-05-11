Mohit Mattoo’s poetic tribute to India’s daughter Nirbhaya

Actor cum writer Mohit Mattoo, who has been part of many TV shows, has been well-appreciated on his recent poetic video, which is a tribute to India’s daughter Jyoti Singh aka Nirbhaya.

With the recent judgment passed against her rapist, Mohit uploaded the video on his Facebook and it received mammoth response.

Speaking more about the video, Mohit shared, “The video is the outburst of human emotions after the recent judgement on the gang rape victim Jyoti Singh aka Nirbhaya. I think that women in India are more pro and should not tolerate any violence. They need to be respected, and the rapist should be hanged. I posted the video on my FB page out of my personal angst against rape and it has already been viewed by lakh of people.”

He continued, “A man feels proud flaunting his body wearing anything and everything but has he ever been a victim? Similarly women have got every choice with who she wishes to be in a relationship. Rape won’t be accepted and it must die that's the clear statement I wish to send across the globe. On a special mention, I would like to thank my team which includes Vikass Gupta, Prashant Mahanta, Ramharee Sonawane and a very dear friend Gunjan Malhotra who agreed to play victim in the video. I am thankful to all those who acknowledged my work as an artist.”

Keep up the good work Mohit!