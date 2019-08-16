Mohsin Khan shares a SECRET about his Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Mohena Kumari!

MUMBAI: While shooting for long hours with one another, actors tend to become best of friends or, even better, find family in their co-stars.

And this is especially true for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors. One such friendship is that of Mohsin Khan and Mohena Kumari. The duo played siblings, before Mohena bid adieu to the show.

At that time too, Mohsin and Mohena showcased such affinity that they seemed like real-life brother and sister.

Recently, during Raksha Bandhan, Mohsin put up an Instagram post on how they have the same nose and casually remarked that it is not only their characters who are siblings.

Meanwhile, after her stint in the show, Mohena is set to tie the knot with Suyesh Rawat on October 14th. She has also mentioned to some media publications that she will not be acting after marriage.

Yeh Rishta topped the TRP charts recently thanks to its gripping storyline and the reunion of KaIra (Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi). The scene where Kartik and Naira met after 5 years was so well emoted by Mohsin that the audience cried with him.

