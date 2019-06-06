News

Mohsin Khan SHARES a SIMILARITY with not one but TWO legendary actors…

MUMBAI: Every actor has an idol in mind while trying to perfect his or her acting skills. Even while they master their craft, they often try to replicate aspects of their favourite actors from either Hollywood or Bollywood.

While we already know of actors Karan Patel and Nakuul Mehta being fans of King Khan and Greek God Hritik Roshan respectively, handsome hunk Mohsin Khan finds inspiration in actors of the age we call the retro age or the golden era!

Mohsin is much loved and has become a household favourite with his character of Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has earlier mentioned that he aimed to be like the acting industry’s ‘tragedy king’ Dilip Kumar. Now, it looks like he has not one but two idols whom he aspires to be like.

We are talking about Raj Kapoor, the original and greatest showman of Indian cinema.

Mohsin took to social media to share a picture of himself posing in an outfit like the legendary actor as he tried to fit into his skin for a pose.

