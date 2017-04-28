Mohsin-Shivangi complete 300 episodes of togetherness

All you Kartik-Naira aka Kaira’s fans out there, time to blow the trumpet and party hard!!

Your favourite jodi Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, are celebrating 300 episodes of togetherness. Yaaaay!!!

The actors, who joined the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus and Directors Kut) sometime last year, have redefined romance onscreen.

The Directors Kut daily sees them playing the lead couple post the generation leap.

Managing to find a special connect from day one, Shivangi-Mohsin soon became thick friends. And recently, the couple announced being in love.

Awww...such a fairytale story na??

And yesterday (27 April), the couple completed 300 episodes of knowing each other and shooting together. Sharing the joy with his fans, Mohsin shared cute images of the couple on Snapchat:

Aren’t the two just too lovely?

Earlier in an interview, Mohsin said, "We have been linked to each other ever since we became part of the show but we chose to avoid all those rumours and not let it affect our friendship or work in anyway."

"In fact, there was nothing to talk about initially, since we were just friends. Our friendship graduated to love only recently. It's just been a month and a half. We rang in the New Year with my family. Funnily, we haven't gone out on an official date yet, owing to our erratic schedule."

Talking about what made him fall in love with her, he was quoted, "Shivangi's innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love."

Bless you guys!!!