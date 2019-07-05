News

Mona Singh and Krystle D’Souza to be part of Colors’ Naagin 4?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jul 2019 03:15 PM

MUMBAI: Television’s most popular supernatural drama Naagin will soon return with season 4 on Colors.  Season 3, which featured Surbhi Jyoti  Pearl V Puri, was a big hit and ended on a high note.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Naagin 4 being expected to launch in the month of November (2019). Seeing the popularity of the show, Ekta and Colors soon want to bring their blockbuster show back with season four.

Speculations about who will depict the shape-shifting snake in the forthcoming season are making the rounds. There was a strong buzz about actress Hina Khan playing the lead role.

However, TellyChakkar has learned that makers are in talks with actresses Mona Singh and Krystle D’Souza to be a part of Naagin 4.

We have heard that Krystle will most likely depict the lead, while Mona will play a pivotal role.

We could not get through to the actresses for their comment.

Check out season 4’s teaser here!

