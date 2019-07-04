News

Monalisa mesmerises fans with her 'Kamariya' act

04 Jul 2019 02:03 PM

MUMBAI: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa grooved to the song Kamariya from the film Loveyatri, leaving her fans delighted. 

"Kamariya ... Style... #passion #dance," Monalisa posted on Instagram along with a video that she posted recently. 

Dressed in a sleeveless top and a pair of denim shorts, the actress looks simple and casual as she moves and grooves to the peppy number with a smile on her face. Her love for dancing is evident in the video. 

"You're a treat to watch," commented one Instagram user on the video, while others praised the dance as "hot and sexy". 

In the past, Monalisa had participated in a dance reality show. She often takes to her social media account to share her dance videos. Monalisa features in the TV show Nazar and was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 10. 

(Source: IANS)

