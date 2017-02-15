Monalisa-Vikrant in Star Plus’ Nach Baliye

The celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye is all set to launch its next season.

With the change in production house (Balaji Telefilms to BBC), the show is gearing up to bring a lot of interesting contestants.

As already reported Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Suyyash-Kishwer, Bharti Singh- Harsh, Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande and Utkarsha Naik-Manoj Verma have been finalised. Also talks are on with young couple Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh.

Now, we have been informed that fresh out of ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Monalisa is also in contention for the series. The Bhojpuri star, who married her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house on national TV, will now perform with him to win the coveted trophy.

Shares a source, “The world saw Monalisa’s talent when it comes to dance and perform. Her husband, also an actor, shares the same passion towards dance. They would prove to be quite a tough competition for all.”

From what we hear the couple has already given a positive nod and will soon sign the official contract.

We could not reach Mona and Vikrant for a comment.

