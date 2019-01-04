News

Monalisa's bathtub picture will make you DROOL!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2019 12:26 PM
MUMBAI: Monalisa plays a terrific daayan in Star Plus' Nazar.

While we applaud her acting chops, we can't deny that she is one of those actresses on television who is an epitome of sexiness. Monalisa recently shared a picture of herself in a bathtub that is decorated with roses and candles, and we can't stop ogling at her!

Although she captions her post with reference to attitude, we must say she brings out her sex appeal in the most elegant and feminine way.

Take a look at her picture below.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ATTITUDE Haan #lovebeingme #attitude #lookatme #looks #nazar #lastnightepisode

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on



Isn't her picture drool worthy? 
