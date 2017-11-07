As we promised, here we are back with another breaking news from the world of television.

Shashi Sumeet Productions is set to roll out a new family comedy drama on TV. It is commissioned for Star Plus and it will be a bi-weekly series.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported about celebrated actors Ketki Dave and Kiran Kumar who have been roped in to play a couple in the project. Also, Rahul Lohani is finalised to play a pivotal role in the show.

Now, we have heard Monica Khanna, who was last seen in Colors’ Thapki, has been locked to portray the female lead in the drama.

According to our sources, Monica will be seen married to Rahul’s character. Monica’s character will be modern and her mother-in-law (Ketki) will be desi. They both will keep having fights.

We reached out to Monica but she remained unavailable.

TellyChakkar will keep our readers updated with each development!