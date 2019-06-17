Monica Sharma bags THIS project

News

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
17 Jun 2019

MUMBAITellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates on upcoming music videos.

We exclusively reported about TikTok fame Faisu and Jannat Zubair Rehmani bagging a music video together

(Read hereJannat Zubair and Tik Tok sensation Faisu bag THIS project).

Now, the latest update is that actress Monica Sharma of Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls fame has bagged a music video. The video will be produced by Ravinder Dariya of Big Bat Films, who has already given excellent music videos to the industry.

The song will be directed by R. Jassi and choreographed by Montu Sharma. Casting has been done by popular casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. 

We tried contacting Monica, but she remained unavailable for comment.

