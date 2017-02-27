Hot Downloads

News

Monty to be killed; Saket to return in Life OK’s Kalash

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2017 01:22 PM

Life OK’s popular show, Kalash – Ek Vishwaas, produced by Balaji Telefilms is now edging towards its closure!!

As reported exclusively by Tellychakkar.com, Kalash will go off air on 17 March, making way for Contiloe’s new historical show Sher –E – Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh

As part of its pre-climax drama, Kalash will see a death followed by comeback of a popular character!!

Yes, Monty (Aditya Bakshi) will soon be killed in a high-voltage drama sequence. 

As per sources, “At the success party, Ravi (Krrip Suri) and Monty will indulge in a huge fight, amidst which there will be a sudden power cut. And when the lights will come on, Monty will be dead with Ravi holding a gun in his hand. This will lead to Ravi getting jailed.”

On the other hand, the finale drama of the show will see the return of Saket (Mahesh Shetty).

As per the ongoing track, Nivedita (Seema Mishra) has also returned. But this time she will pose to be a person with a changed heart. 

How will Devika (Aparna Dixit) save Ravi from the murder charge? Will Saket and Nivedita join hands for another plan against Devika? 

We buzzed Mahesh Shetty aka Saket who confirmed the news saying, “Yes, I am getting back to Kalash. I have been donning this role for a long time now. And now that they want me back for one last time, I am returning to Kalash. I resume shoot from today.”

Gear up for the interesting climax of the show.

