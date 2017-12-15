MOUNI ROY to enter the Bigg Boss House for this Weekend Ka Vaar

Mouni Roy who rose to fame with Naagin will be now be seen entering the Bigg Boss House.

There are reports that the gorgeous actress will be seen in the house this week interacting with the contestants and also giving them some task. The actress will be entering the house for this week's Weekend Ka Vaar segment.

According to the source, “Her entry into the house will also be the beginning of Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations. His birthday is on December 27, but they will start the celebration of this weekend.”

The Bengali lass was never a contestant in the Colors' reality show but she was in some way or the other associated to it. In the last couple of years has been part of the inaugural episode where she performs on a popular song, and later goes inside the house for one of the episodes.

Last year also she came into the house, and it created a lot of buzzes because her ex-lover Gaurav Chopraa was a contestant on the show.

Mouni, who became a household name after 2 hit seasons of Naagin will no more be a part of the Naagin franchise!. She has been replaced with Surbhi Jyoti. Mouni would soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in 2018 film ‘Gold’.