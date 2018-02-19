Home > Tv > Tv News
Movie actor Rajesh Sharma in Quick Silver Azad

By Dharini Sanghavi
19 Feb 2018

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajesh Sharma, who is an institution in himself, has been signed for another big TV project.

The talented and well-known actor Rajesh has done some great work in showbiz. It has been quite some time now that he is entertaining viewers with his acting prowess and versatility.

Rajesh is known for his stint in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold StoryTanu Weds Manu Returns, Special 26, Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others. He also recently made his TV debut with Khan No 1, which airs on newly launched channel Discovery JEET.

Now, TellyChakkar has learnt that Rajesh has been roped in for writer-turned-producer Anirudh Pathak’s upcoming show 'Quick Silver Azaad' for Star Bharat under his banner Writer’s Galaxy. His character will be positive and very important in the project.

TellyChakkar tried but, could not get through Rajesh for a comment.

TellyChakkar has been on the forefront updating each development about the show.

We earlier reported about theatre actor Karan Sharma that he has been signed to play the lead role. Also Chillar Party fame Aakash Dahiya, Satyajit Sharma, Gangs of Wasseypur actor Akash Sinha and child artists Ayaan Zubair and Samriddhi Yadav have joined the cast.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates about the Television world!

