Mr. Bajaj FURIOUS with Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

28 Jul 2019 10:42 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Mr Bajaj and Prerna are a married couple now and have gone to Zurich. Anurag follows them there and vows to destroy Bajaj.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Ronit attempts to kidnap Prerna, but Anurag saves her in the nick of time.

Anurag takes Prerna to an isolated place. Both Prerna and Mr. Bajaj misunderstand Anurag's intentions.

Later, Anurag and Prerna take shelter in one of the secret houses, where Bajaj ultimately finds the duo.

Bajaj accuses Anurag of spending the night with Prerna and forcing her to romance him.

Ronit also manipulates Bajaj to make him believe that both Anurag and Prerna did spend the night together.

Bajaj fumes in anger and questions Prerna.

Are you excited to watch the high-voltage drama in the show?

Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

