Mr. Bajaj's shocking engagement gift for Prerna and Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jun 2019 10:03 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is gearing up for new drama and twists in the upcoming episode.

Anurag is trying to understand Mr. Bajaj's real motive.

On the one hand, Anurag asks his manager, Mr. Das, to find out the truth, and on the other, Anurag and Prerna's engagement is organized.

Anurag and Prerna are extremely happy, although Anurag is little restless over the business.

Prerna comforts him, but their happiness is short-lived. Mr. Bajaj marks his entry and gives a warning to Anurag as his engagement gift.

Prerna is shocked.  

How will Anurag handle Mr. Bajaj and his evil game?

past seven days