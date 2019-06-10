MTV Beats Drums up the Entertainment Bonanza with a new show, The Top 20 Countdown

MUMBAI: What makes for an On-loop playlist that will be keep you hooked? A perfect mix of different Bollywood numbers is a definite mood lifter, and MTV Beats is your go-to destination for all things Total Filmy! The channel is all set to bring a new show, MTV Beats Top 20 Countdown that will have the line-up of the latest Bollywood songs, coupled with some hot-shot, juicy gossips from the tinsel town. The energetic, charming and singing diva, Akasa Singh is all set to host the show and give a dope about what’s trending and sensational stories with a super-hit weekly countdown.

As a channel that brings music madness, Bollywood trivia, jitters of laughter to provide you with a complete entertainment package, the Top 20 countdown will prove to be the most wanted property of the season. Starting 9th June at 8.00 AM, 11.00 AM & 8.00 PM, every Sunday, MTV Beats Top 20 countdown will add to the party feels, this summer and Akasa’s bubbliness will add up to all the cheer! On expressing her joy to be associated with the show, Akasa commented, “I am super excited to bring Top 20 countdown on MTV Beats for the viewers. As a perfect blend of the best of songs and gossips from B-Town, this show is sure to be an entertaining ride. It also gives me a chance to be back as a host and celebrate my love for music and Bollywood, all at one place. Looking forward for yet another fun-filled venture.”

Get ready for the musical magic with Akasa and stay updated What’s hot, What’s not, What’s trending and a kick-ass countdown, you wouldn’t want to miss out on! Tune-in to Top 20 countdown, every Sunday only on MTV Beats.