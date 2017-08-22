She has carved out a niche for herself through her charming avatar of Babita in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", and actress Munmun Dutta says if given an opportunity, she would love to be a part of a dance reality TV show.

"As of now, I'm tied up doing ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', but in future I would like to do some reality show. Perhaps, a dance reality show," Munmun said in a statement.

"I would also love to be a part of movies down south or even films in our Bollywood industry but granted that its a good character and script," she added.

(Source: IANS)