Mushtaq Khan and Gopi Bhalla bag a web-series

We already reported about actor Armaann Tahil and Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit being roped in for a web-series titled Padosan Dhamal.

Now, the latest update is that veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, who is well known for films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Welcome (2007), and F.I.R (SAB TV) fame Gopi Bhalla will also join the stellar cast of the project.

The web-series is touted to be a sensuous comedy.

We couldn’t connect with Mushtaq and Gopi for a comment.

